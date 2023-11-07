MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple fire agencies are assisting to put out a fire in South McAllen, officials say.

According to Homero Garza, Fire Marshal for Hidalgo County, the fire started behind a warehouse on 23rd Street and Military Road in McAllen.

The warehouse was evacuated as a precaution.

Hidalgo, Pharr and Weslaco fire departments are assisting to put out the fire.

Garza adds that the fire is about 80% contained.

No injuries have been reported.

The McAllen Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.