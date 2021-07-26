WANTED: Pharr PD identify driver of hit and run

JOSE SALVADOR MEJIA CAMPOS // PHOTO: PHARR PD

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department has identified and issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver of a hit and run.

Last week police released the video of a silver Chevrolet truck sticking a man and then driving away.

Now, police have released photos of Jose Salvador Mejia Campos and issued an active felony warrant for his arrest.

PD said Campos might be seen driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet with paper licenses plates (20700B8).

Anyone with information of Campos’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rodolfo Diaz at (956) 212-3607 or call CrimeStoppers at 956-787-8477.