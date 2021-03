McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is looking for a man wanted for harassment.

Officials are looking for Jesus Javier Sanchez, 34.

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic man, weighing about 200 pounds and being about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Police responded to a call on March 10 just after 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.