MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking the public for help in locating Jorge Alfredo Gonzalez.

Police say arrest warrants were issued for Gonzalez and is wanted for Aggravated Robbery a First Degree Felony and Robbery a Second Degree Felony.

Jorge Alfredo Gonzalez is described as follows:

Hispanic male

35 years of age

About 220 pounds

About 6′ 2″ feet in height

According to authorities, on March 14 just before 3:30 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 7600 block of North 10th Street by a male suspect who displayed a knife. The suspect fled the area in the stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was recovered the next day.

Police also said on Feb. 20, a robbery at the 1200 block of East Jackson was reported to them. The suspect entered the store and stole merchandise and threatened a store employee with harm and fled the area.

Police ask the public if they know where Jorge Alfredo Gonzalez may be located call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smart phone app “P3 Tips.”