BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials have confirmed the arrest of a wanted man taken into custody in Brownsville.

Cameron County officials say Juan Francisco Sosa, 33, was arrested on active warrants from Cameron County for making a false report to an officer and resisting arrest.

On Feb. 9, at the 6200 block of Bismark Boulevard deputies executed an arrest warrant for Sosa.

“Prior to the deputies arrival, they had received information that Sosa was residing at the aforementioned address,” Garza said in a release.

Cameron County Sheriffs detained Sosa and upon further investigation Sosa’s two active warrants were confirmed by dispatch and he was arrested.

Sosa was booked in Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.