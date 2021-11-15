WANTED: Hidalgo County searching for man charged with criminal mischief

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joe Garcia Jr, 29, for criminal mischief charges.

Garcia’s last known location was in Edinburg, Texas. Garcia’s height is 5’6, and has a weight of 125 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Any information on this suspect and be reported to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. Anonymous tips can also be reported to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477. If the information provided to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.

