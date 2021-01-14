WANTED: Alton Police seek man for aggravated robbery

ALTON, Texas — The Alton Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 12 for Angel Uriel Huerta-Pena.

Huerta-Pena is wanted for Aggravated Robbery and is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9″ in height, weighing 180 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. The department said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Alton Police say if you have any information on the whereabouts of Angel Uriel Huerta-Pena to contact the Alton Police Department at 956-432-0700.

The police department said if you wish to stay anonymous call the Alton Crime Stoppers tip line at 956-585-8477 and be eligible for a cash reward.