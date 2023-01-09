RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart locations across the Rio Grande Valley will host the first Wellness Day of the year.

Walmart Wellness Day will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Customers in the Rio Grande Valley can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations such as COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, and HPV.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season.”

Select Walmart locations will also offer in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products.