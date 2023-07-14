BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of shoplifting at a Walmart earned an extra charge during his arrest when he threatened a police officer’s children, authorities say.

Santiago Rodriguez was arrested at 6 p.m. July 7 at the Walmart on Alton Gloor Blvd. on charges of theft and terroristic threat to a peace officer, according to Brownsville police.

When police arrived at the scene they were told Rodriguez had already made his way to his car with the stolen items. Police located him and escorted him back to the store.

Inside the Walmart, it was discovered that Rodriguez stole a USB charger, scissors, a mini printer, car camera and gloves. He hid them on his person and exited the store without paying, police say.

He was arrested for the crime and transported to the Brownsville City Jail. While en route, Rodriguez told the officer, “I hope something happens to your kids. I want to … you up right now.”

An extra charge was then added and Rodriguez was arraigned on July 8 for theft and terroristic threat to a peace officer.

His bond was set at $9,000.