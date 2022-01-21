Walmart “Peeping Tom” confirmed as U.S. Air National Guardsman

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police confirmed to ValleyCentral that the man from the “Peeping Tom” arrest earlier this month is a U.S. Air National Guardsman.

On Thursday, police announced that they arrested Michael Sykes, 32, after they say he took photos under a woman’s skirt at Walmart.

Brownsville police put out a notice on social media with surveillance footage of Sykes committing the accused act at the store and hoped the public would be able to identify him. Police say this action led to Sykes being identified and later arrested.

Sykes was charged with two counts of invasive visual recording, and a third count is pending, according to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval.

“It could cause a lot of damage mentally to somebody when your privacy has been invaded like that,” Sandoval said.

ValleyCentral confirmed that Sykes is with the US Air National Guard.

In an email, a spokesperson released the following statement:

“The Texas Military Department takes all allegations of illegal activity seriously and takes appropriate actions to ensure good order and discipline. The incident in question is currently under investigation.

The statement continued:

“All members of the Texas Military Department are held to a high standard and adherence to a set of values, which include: respect, integrity, selfless service, excellence and stewardship. Texas Service members and civilian employees are expected to treat all people with dignity and respect; they receive regular training and resources that continuously reinforce this and agency code of conduct.“