RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart is partnering with the Food Bank Rio Grande Valley for Hunger Action Month.

Hunger Action Month, observed annually in September, is a nationwide call to raise awareness and combat hunger.

Walmart donated a $358,000 retail capacity grant to the local nonprofit to continue the battle against food insecurity in the Valley.

“This money is going to help us to increase our retail donation that we pick up from Walmart,” Libby Saenz, CEO of Food Bank RGV said. “We’re going to go from eight million up to 17 million pounds of food.”

The grant money will also guide the Food Bank RGV to get new equipment to keep the food fresh.

“We’ve been working with Walmart for over 20 years. Our partnership continues to grow each and every single year and we look forward to everything they have,” Saenz said. “We both have that passion of fighting food insecurity and serving our people.”