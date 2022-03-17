MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Walmart Mobile Wellness Program is set to bring wellness experiences and education to the Rio Grande Valley.

According to the store’s news release, the mobile wellness program will visit various Walmart locations in the RGV from March 18 to March 26.

The tour will bring free wellness events to the following store locations and offer immunizations, health, and vision screenings.

March 18 at 4534 E U.S. Highway 83, Rio Grande City

March 19 at 215 E Mile 3 Rd, Palmhurst

March 20 at 1421 Frontage Rd, Alamo

March 21 at 3000 S Jackson Rd, Hidalgo

March 22 at 411 South Broadway Street, Elsa

March 23 at 1310 N Texas Blvd, Weslaco

March 24 at 1801 W Lincoln St, Harlingen

March 25 at 1126 W Us Highway 77, San Benito

March 26 at 2721 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Walmart said their licensed pharmacists will be onsite to vaccinate eligible attendees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of these events and in addition to the vaccine clinic, the mobile wellness program will generate education and awareness of Walmart’s wellness services, said the news release.

