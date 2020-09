Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Walmart says it will temporarily close its Brownsville store located on FM 802, so shelves can be restocked and so the store can be sanitized.

According to the assistant manager of the store, the establishment will be closed Tuesday from 2 p.m. and Wednesday all day.

The store plans to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Other Walmart stores in the Rio Grande Valley will continue to close at 8:30 p.m.