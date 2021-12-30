Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to dispense COVID-19 antiviral medication

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas, including at several locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

The medications will be dispensed as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program beginning on Dec. 30. Several Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will receive limited supplies of the medication, according to a press release by Walmart.

The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Locations in the Valley offering the medication include:

Brownsville (3500 W. Alton Gloor Blvd.)

San Benito (1126 W. US Highway 77)

Harlingen (1801 W. Lincoln Street)

Weslaco (1600 S. Texas Blvd.)

Edinburg (4101 S. Mccoll Road)

Mission (2410 E. Expressway 83)

Rio Grande City (4534 E. US Highway 83)

To check for locations offering the medication, use the following link.

According to the release, both Paxlovid and Molnupiravir have been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases.

The medications will only be available by curbside pickup or by drive-thru pharmacy windows.