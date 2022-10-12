McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation’s walking billboards took to the streets Wednesday in McAllen to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other.

“October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get shorter this fall and winter,” stated Ray Pedraza, public information officer for TxDOT’s Pharr District.

The “walking billboard” were pedestrians wearing oversized placards that covered their bodies and faces while bearing messages about pedestrian safety.

According to TxDOT, pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes were up 15% in 2021. Although pedestrians are involved in only 1% of the state’s traffic crashes, they account for 19% of all roadway deaths, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, the walking billboard were seen along 23rd Street in McAllen. The billboards were to scheduled to move to 10th and Trenton streets later in the day, officials said.

The walking billboards will return to the streets of McAllen on Thursday.

“Activities will occur near intersections and in areas with high volumes of pedestrians in the 10 TxDOT districts with the highest number of pedestrian deaths in 2021,” Pedraza stated in an email to ValleyCentral. “In the Rio Grande Valley last year, there were 198 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 32 fatalities and 50 serious injuries.”