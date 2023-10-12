BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mariana Tumlinson stopped by the NBC23 studio to talk about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Tumlinson said the purpose of the event is to create a space where families struggling with Alzheimer’s can find resources and to raise funds for research.

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, at the Brownsville Event Center. Registration opens at 8 a.m. the day of the event, the Promise Garden Ceremony will be held at 9 am, and the walk route opens at 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in supporting the cause can register at alz.org/walk.