SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alzheimer’s Association will host a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Oct. 29.

Residents of the Rio Grande Valley are invited to participate in the walk, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Clayton’s Beach Bar & Event Venue.

On that day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. A Promise Garden Ceremony is a mission-focused experience that signifies the association’s solidarity in the fight against the disease, a release from the association stated.

The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s.

“The entire event is very moving,” said Villasenor-Sandell, walk manager. “It’s a very powerful day, full of color and symbolism, all with one purpose, to #ENDALZ.”

The event is set to start at 8 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m.

To register for the walk, visit act.alz.org/LowerValley.

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States, the association stated. In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease.