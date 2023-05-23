HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Walk To End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at the Brownsville Event Center located at 1 Event Center/Paredes Line Road.

Jean Peña the Lower Valley Executive Chair for Walk To End Alzheimer’s stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk about the event.

Peña said registration for the walk is free and donations are always welcome.

A team captain meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 23, at the Brownsville Public Library (Main Branch) located at 2600 Central Blvd., in the main meeting room.

Proceeds from the walk support programs, education, research, advocacy, and the helpline which is available 24/7. Over 200 languages are spoken on the helpline. They can assist people with available doctors in the area.

For additional information contact PV Villasenor-Sandell at 210-963-5638 or pavillasenor@alz.org.

Visit alz.org for more information.