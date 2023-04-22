MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cystic fibrosis affects over 30,000 Americans and it is passed down when both parents are carriers. Alessandra and Hector Sanchez are both carriers and their nine-month-old son Alexander was recently diagnosed with the disease.

“Immediately, we were told that it’s a 50% chance for him to have it, to be a carrier, and then a 25% chance to actually have it. So that’s right. Yeah. So, he came out with it. But you know, and he’s doing great. And we just do what the doctors tell us,” his parents said.

Cystic fibrosis is characterized as a buildup of thick mucus that can damage many of the body’s organs. The mucus can clog a person’s airways and lead to infections in the lungs.

“He has to do breathing treatments every morning and night, and he also has to do percussion, like treatment, which is like popping up against his, you know, against his back and around his chest, just to kind of break up the mucus so that it doesn’t accumulate.”

According to Medlineplus.gov, cystic fibrosis is commonly diagnosed among Caucasian newborns, but it does impact other ethnic groups. In fact, Hispanics with cystic fibrosis have a higher rate of death due to other health factors.

“I think was that first, trying to understand what it was trying to understand. Like, where everything came from the responsibilities, whether we’re going to have now as parents were big enough, and then an hour with a cystic fibrosis diagnosis, like what to expect. That was the initial struggle,” said Alessandra and Hector.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation organizes various events to bring awareness and help raise money to fund research. The South Texas chapter hosted a 5k run this weekend, which allows the community to come together and support each other.

“The goal is to bring awareness to the disease because it’s a life-threatening lung disease, and it affects somebody at birth. And so, we have to bring awareness to that. We also want to show those with cystic fibrosis that we’re here for them. We celebrate them. They’re living longer these days because of the donations from the community,” said Terry Mauldin, executive director of the South Texas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

People diagnosed with cystic fibrosis are also living longer thanks to Improvements in treatments.