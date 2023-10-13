SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Walk for Women will help spread awareness and show support for breast cancer fighters and survivors.

Hundreds are estimated to gather on South Padre Island on Sunday to support those impacted by breast cancer by taking part in the Walk for Women.

The Walk for Women organization is celebrating 20 years of supporting Rio Grande Valley women.

The idea for the walk started after the organization realized there was a need for financial support. Almost half of breast cancer patients reported financial struggles that affected their treatment choices, quality of life, medication, and more.

“We started in 2003 when there was a woman, a friend on the island who got breast cancer and had no insurance,” said Rees Langston, South Padre Island Walk for Women. “So, her friends got together and put together the first Walk for Women. We had a silent auction and a live auction, and we raised a bunch of money to help her with her treatment.”

Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and you’ll register upon arrival. You’re encouraged to wear your best pink attire and have fun while supporting a great cause.

The walk will start at 10 a.m. at the South Padre Island Convention Center and will end at Louie’s backyard.