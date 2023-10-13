SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Sunday, hundreds will gather on South Padre Island to support those impacted by breast cancer by taking part in the walk for women.

The Walk for Women Organization is celebrating 20 years of supporting Valley women.

The idea for the walk started after many realized there was a need for financial support. Almost half of breast cancer patients report financial struggles affect their treatment choices, quality of life, medication and more.

“We started in 2003, when there was a woman, a friend on the island who got breast cancer and had no insurance,” Rees Langston, committee member for the South Padre Island Walk for Women, said. “And so, her friends got together and put together the first walk for women, we had a silent auction and a live auction, and we raised a bunch of money to help her with her treatment.”

People walk to support the fighters, celebrate the survivors and honor the lives lost. The disease is so costly that many patients continue to struggle financially even after beating breast cancer.

The organization is hosting a casino night fundraiser next Friday at Louie’s Backyard. Organizers said donations allow them to keep building on their success.

“Over the years, we’ve given $1.15 million to women in the valley over 150 probably close to 200 recipients over the years. In the last five years alone, we gave $287,000 So we are making a difference,” Langston said.

Registration for the walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Guests can register upon arrival. The walk will start at 10 a.m. at the South Padre Island Convention Center and will end at Louie’s Backyard.