BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Students from the Harmony School of Innovation in Brownsville hosted an inaugural college signing event Wednesday afternoon.

69 graduating seniors gathered to sign into colleges and universities. 44 seniors signed to attend to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Harmony and UTRGV partnered together to create the school’s first college signing day.

Luis Plata, a senior at Harmony, says he is very excited to be a Vaquero.

“I think it is really near to home it is really comfortable. And I really have a lot of support with the UTRGV team,” Plata said.

Several seniors also shared why they chose UTRGV as their number one college choice. A majority of the seniors decided they wanted to stay nearby.

“I chose UTRGV because it’s near my home and when I go visit a campus I honestly fell in love with the campus and the programs,” said Carlos, a Harmony senior.

“I think it’s really great that our students are staying here and attending a local college,” Georgette Betancourt-Medellin, public relations Communications and Marketing Coordinator for Harmony Public Schools in Brownsville said.