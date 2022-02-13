RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting begins Monday and continues through February 25 for the March 1 primary elections. Polling locations will be closed on February 21 for President’s Day.

Cameron County

Brownsville Brownsville Public Library, located at 2600 Central Boulevard. Southmost Public Library, located at 4320 Southmost Road. Cameron Park Community Center, located at 2100 Gregory Avenue. New Horizon Medical Center, located at 191 East Pride Road. Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road. UTRGV, Interdisciplinary Academic Building, 1 West University Boulevard.



Harlingen Harlingen County Annex, located at 3302 Wilson Road. Harlingen Cultural Arts Center, located at 576 76 Drive.



San Benito San Benito Community Building, located at 210 East Heywood Street. Los Indio Community Center, located at 309 Heywood Street.



Port Isabel Port Isabel City Hall, located at 305 E. Maxan Street.



La Feria American Legion Hall, located at 219 East Commercial Avenue. Santa Maria ISD Administration Building, located at 11119 Military Highway.



Los Fresnos Los Fresnos Community Center, located at 204 North Brazil Street.



Rio Hondo Rio Hondo Municipal Center, located at 121 North Arroyo Boulevard.



Santa Rosa Santa Rosa County Annex, located at 115 Santa Vista Avenue.



Rancho Viejo Rancho Viejo City Hall, located at 3301 Carmen Avenue.



Hidalgo County

McAllen Fireman’s Pumphouse, located at 201 North 1 st Street. STC Nursing Campus Bldg. B, located at 1901 South McColl Road. STC Pecan Campus Bldg. H, located at 3201 Pecan Boulevard.



Edinburg University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Student Academic Center Lounge, located at 1201 West University Drive. Elections Annex Building, located at 317 North Closner Boulevard. San Carlos Endowment Center, located at 107 Sunflower Road.



Pharr Development and Research Center, located at 850 West Dicker Road. Jose Pepe Salinas, located at 1011 West Kelley Avenue.



Mission Bannworth Gym, located at 1822 North Shary Road. Mission Parks and Recreation, located at 721 Bryan Road. Granjeno City Hall, located at 6603 S. FM 494.



Alamo Sergeant Fernando De La Rosa Library, located at 416 North Tower Road.



Alton Alton Recreation Center, located at 349 Dawes Avenue.



Donna Amigos del Valle, located at 1408 Silver Avenue.



Edcouch Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, located at 320 West Santa Rosa Avenue.



Elsa Elsa Municipal Court, located at 216 East 4th Street.



Weslaco Business Visitor and Event Center, located at 275 South Kansas Avenue. Progreso Family Community Center, located at 510 FM 1015.



San Juan San Juan Memorial Library, located at 1010 S. Standard Avenue.



Hidalgo Hidalgo City Hall, located at 704 Ramon Ayala Drive.



La Joya La Joya Youth Center, located at 604 Salomon Chapa Drive.



La Villa Multi-Purpose Bldg., located at 500 East 9 th Street.



La Feria Penitas Fire Station, located at 1320 South Main Street.



Mercedes Mercedes Civic Center, located at 520 East 2 nd Street.



Palmview Pct. 3 The Mansion, located at 2401 Moorefield Road.



Sullivan City Sullivan City WIC Clinic, located at 371 West Expressway 83.



Willacy County