RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting begins Monday and continues through February 25 for the March 1 primary elections. Polling locations will be closed on February 21 for President’s Day.
Cameron County
- Brownsville
- Brownsville Public Library, located at 2600 Central Boulevard.
- Southmost Public Library, located at 4320 Southmost Road.
- Cameron Park Community Center, located at 2100 Gregory Avenue.
- New Horizon Medical Center, located at 191 East Pride Road.
- Bob Clark Social Service Center, 9901 California Road.
- UTRGV, Interdisciplinary Academic Building, 1 West University Boulevard.
- Harlingen
- Harlingen County Annex, located at 3302 Wilson Road.
- Harlingen Cultural Arts Center, located at 576 76 Drive.
- San Benito
- San Benito Community Building, located at 210 East Heywood Street.
- Los Indio Community Center, located at 309 Heywood Street.
- Port Isabel
- Port Isabel City Hall, located at 305 E. Maxan Street.
- La Feria
- American Legion Hall, located at 219 East Commercial Avenue.
- Santa Maria ISD Administration Building, located at 11119 Military Highway.
- Los Fresnos
- Los Fresnos Community Center, located at 204 North Brazil Street.
- Rio Hondo
- Rio Hondo Municipal Center, located at 121 North Arroyo Boulevard.
- Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa County Annex, located at 115 Santa Vista Avenue.
- Rancho Viejo
- Rancho Viejo City Hall, located at 3301 Carmen Avenue.
Hidalgo County
- McAllen
- Fireman’s Pumphouse, located at 201 North 1st Street.
- STC Nursing Campus Bldg. B, located at 1901 South McColl Road.
- STC Pecan Campus Bldg. H, located at 3201 Pecan Boulevard.
- Edinburg
- University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Student Academic Center Lounge, located at 1201 West University Drive.
- Elections Annex Building, located at 317 North Closner Boulevard.
- San Carlos Endowment Center, located at 107 Sunflower Road.
- Pharr
- Development and Research Center, located at 850 West Dicker Road.
- Jose Pepe Salinas, located at 1011 West Kelley Avenue.
- Mission
- Bannworth Gym, located at 1822 North Shary Road.
- Mission Parks and Recreation, located at 721 Bryan Road.
- Granjeno City Hall, located at 6603 S. FM 494.
- Alamo
- Sergeant Fernando De La Rosa Library, located at 416 North Tower Road.
- Alton
- Alton Recreation Center, located at 349 Dawes Avenue.
- Donna
- Amigos del Valle, located at 1408 Silver Avenue.
- Edcouch
- Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, located at 320 West Santa Rosa Avenue.
- Elsa
- Elsa Municipal Court, located at 216 East 4th Street.
- Weslaco
- Business Visitor and Event Center, located at 275 South Kansas Avenue.
- Progreso Family Community Center, located at 510 FM 1015.
- San Juan
- San Juan Memorial Library, located at 1010 S. Standard Avenue.
- Hidalgo
- Hidalgo City Hall, located at 704 Ramon Ayala Drive.
- La Joya
- La Joya Youth Center, located at 604 Salomon Chapa Drive.
- La Villa
- Multi-Purpose Bldg., located at 500 East 9th Street.
- La Feria
- Penitas Fire Station, located at 1320 South Main Street.
- Mercedes
- Mercedes Civic Center, located at 520 East 2nd Street.
- Palmview
- Pct. 3 The Mansion, located at 2401 Moorefield Road.
- Sullivan City
- Sullivan City WIC Clinic, located at 371 West Expressway 83.
Willacy County
- Raymondville
- America Legion, located at 211 West Hidalgo Avenue.
- Reber Memorial Library Annex, located at 193 North 4th Street.