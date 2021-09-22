Voter registration deadline nears for Hidalgo County residents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County residents have until Oct. 4 to register to vote for this year’s local elections on Nov. 2.

The application form requires your first and last name, address, date of birth, and your Texas Driver’s License number.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Hidalgo County Elections Office at 317 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg. Forms will also be passed out at the voter registration promotion events throughout the rest of September.

Before heading to the polls, call the elections department at (956) 318-2570 to double-check on your voter status.

While at the poll locations, residents will have the opportunity to vote on constitutional amendments as well as city and school board officials.

“An election can be won with just one vote. It’s a civic duty. Take advantage of it,” said Hidalgo County Voter Registration Manager Belinda Sagredo.

The Hidalgo County Elections Department will be at the McAllen Convention Center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 assisting residents with voter registration in light of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28.

The goal this year is to register one million new voters by 2022, reaching a total of 5.5 million new voters that have registered on the holiday across all 50 states and the District of Columbia since 2012.