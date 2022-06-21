HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The “iCan Bike” camp is making its first appearance in our community. The program is part of the non-profit “iCan Shine” dedicated to teaching people with disabilities how to ride a bicycle.

Team Mario, the RGV Down Syndrome Association, and Edinburg CISD are collaborating this year with the weeklong program and are in search of volunteers.

According to Team Mario’s Program Director, Lisa Becerra, each bike session is an hour-long.

During the camp, volunteers will help assist the learning process of riding a bike.

“Being able to sit on the bike and pedal the bike,” said Becerra. “There will be people that will be helping, and then as the camp goes on, eventually, the goal is for each camper to be able to ride a two-wheel bike on their own.”

Ilene Peralez, of Edinburg, said her son attended the “iCan Bike” camp in San Antonio when he was 13 years old.

According to Peralez, her son always dreamed of riding a bike but at the time there were not many resources for people with disabilities in the RGV.

With the help of volunteers at the camp in San Antonio, Peralez’s son was able to overcome several challenges and is now able to ride a bike by himself.

“It gave him independence. It gave him the ability to do it, to have that confidence to be able to learn something like that, it was very life-changing for him, for us,” said Peralez.

Peralez said her son’s experience inspired her family to volunteer at the upcoming camp at the Edinburg North High School from June 27 through July 1.

Volunteers are able to choose when they can help and are encouraged to reach out via phone at 956-314-0821 or email at icanbikergv@gmail.com.

If you are interested in registering for the camp you can sign up here.