MCALLEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Smoke alarms were installed by South Texas Chapter of American Red Cross volunteers and the McAllen Fire Department in more than 100 homes that are deemed a fire risk.

The volunteers installed fire alarms in homes near frontage park, located at Expressway 83 and Bicentennial.

“We have teams of volunteers who will be going into the neighborhood and install free smoke alarms, which is one of the red cross projects that we do throughout the country,” Executive Director for the South Texas chapter of the American Red Cross, Dr. David Luna said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five house fire deaths occurred in properties with no smoke alarms.

“National statistics have shown us how having good work and smoke alarms at home can increase drastically your chances of survival in the event of a fire,” McAllen Interim Fire Chief, Juan Gloria said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some fires, here in our area in which, they have proven to be fatal fires. And we’re here to make sure that everybody has a smoke alarm,”

Volunteers inspected existing smoke alarms and installed new ones if needed. Experts say, it’s important to make sure smoke alarms work properly by testing them every three months.

“We recommended that as a reminder, every time that you go, that time changes forward or back, that’s a good reminder to change your battery,” Gloria said.

Fire Chief Gloria explained, some modern homes have smoked detectors wired to the electrical system making it are more reliable however, it is still recommended to test them.

Firefighters and volunteers also provided people with fire safety education, including a safety checklist and an escape plan.

“I think it’s great. Like I said, we almost never make the time to change them. And then time passes as we say I’ll do it tomorrow, I’ll do it tomorrow, and then you don’t do it, and that’s when accidents happen,” homeowner, Rosa Amaya said.

Most smoke alarms have the installation date on the side, so make sure to check and replace it, if its 10 years or older.