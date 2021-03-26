VMHS band students advance to state competition

MISSION, Texas — 45 members of the Veterans Memorial High School (VMHS) band recently participated in the UIL Solo and Ensemble regional competition.

Mission CISD said all students earned a division 1 rating with 23 of them earning the added honor of advancing to the State Solo and Ensemble Competition. This requires the division 1 rating on a class 1 memorized solo or ensemble performance

The students advancing to the State Solo and Ensemble are: Jacob Garza, Alexa Rocha, Ivan Salinas (1 ensemble and 1 solo performance), Aylin DeLeon, Alysha Perez, Audrey Vela, Reynaldo Calderon, Christine Zayas, Daniel Castillo, Rodrigo Flores, Nicolas Ochoa (2 ensemble performances), Brandon Pia, Sarah Martinez, Zoe Ascencio, Alexa Beas, Manuel Flores, Cecilia Garcia, Laura Barba (2 ensemble performances), Luz Luna Delgado, Grecia Mayorga, Aaron Villarreal, Katelyn Adkins, Christian Pea.

According to the district, the state event will be a virtual event, with each student performing live from the VMHS band hall.

The UIL state judge will adjudicate them through the virtual meet. Students will also have the option of pre-recording their performance that would be judged on the designated date, said the district.

The students who earned a division 1 rating on their regional performance but did not qualify for state are: Daniel Martinez, Khalil El-Jirby, Kendra Salazar, Samantha Tagle, Karyme Lozano, Erica DeLeon, Zamira Galvan, Sarah Resendez, Rebecca Alejos, Andres Alejos, Adamary Gonzalez, Noema Trevio, Dylan Wise, Jenna Garcia, Valeria Escamilla, Gabriel Sanchez, Alexis Sandoval, Javier Solis, Leo Lopez, Adolfo Sandoval, Omar Nuez-Zurita, Audrey Vela, Billy Mandes, Andre Garcia.

The district said these students have shown true resiliency and determination this year in preparing for the regional competition that went beyond the COVID pandemic but also included as much as a week without electricity.