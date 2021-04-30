Viva Aerobus adds more flights in May from Harlingen to Monterrey

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Valley International Airport announced that Viva Aerobus has added more flights for the month of May from Harlingen to Monterrey, Mexico.

According to the airport’s news release, additional flights will operate on Tuesday and Wednesday from May 11 through May 26, in addition to the Thursday and Sunday flights.

These additional flights will also offer connections to popular destinations in Mexico like Mexico City and Guadalajara.

The extra frequencies complement the Thursday and Sunday flights that the airline will operate beginning on May 6.

Viva Aerobus flights are operated with Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity for 186 passengers and are the youngest fleet of Airbus aircraft in Mexico and second in North America, said the news release.

