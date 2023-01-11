MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vitalant Blood Services reports the blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide has dipped to its lowest level in a year.

This statistic, according to Vitalant, is triggering a blood emergency.

Now, the non-profit is asking eligible donors of all blood types, especially Type O, to schedule an appointment and donate in the days and weeks ahead to prevent delays for patients in need, said the Vitalant news release.

As many people continue to work remotely, blood donations at business-hosted blood drives are down by 50% in 2022 from 2019, a decline of 90,000 donations.

Overall, the number of donations with Vitalant has dropped about 20% in the last three years, while the needs of patients remain strong, according to Vitalant.

“New donors and those who haven’t donated recently are critical to helping end this shortage,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. “Patient needs continue but societal shifts have kept blood donations from rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.”

Recent blood drives have been canceled due to severe winter weather and illnesses. Those factors added to the shortage, causing over 2,000 donations to go uncollected in December and early January.

To learn more about Vitalant or to donate in Harlingen call (956) 216-8080. To donate in McAllen call (956) 213-7500.