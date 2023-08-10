MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Community members and employees with the City of McAllen joined at city hall Wednesday morning to participate in a blood drive.

Vitalant hosted the blood drive in hopes to increase the low supply in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Over 70% of the Rio Grande Valley can donate, but only 3 percent actually do,” Ali Arredondo III, Donor Recruitment Manager for Vitalant said.

The City of McAllen partners with Vitalant to host blood drives twice a year at city hall.

“It’s very convenient for us to come to them rather go to our center due to busy schedules,” Arredondo said.

“We want to encourage the community to always give blood when they can,” Xochitl Mora, Director of Communications for the City of McAllen said. “It’s just a great service and you’re fulfilling a need that’s so important here in our community.”

Vitalant invites regular and new donors to schedule an appointment for a future blood drive.