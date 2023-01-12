MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vitalant recently released a statement saying a recent blood shortage is impacting over 900 hospitals across the nation. They say the blood supply has dipped to its lowest level in a year and is now urging the community to donate.

“There is an actual shortage in the whole United States,” said Ali Arredondo, Donor Recruitment manager for Vitalant Blood Services. “What we’re doing is we’re trying to get as many private blood products as possible so that we can supply our local hospitals,” he said. “We are at that stage where we need to recoup and try to see if we can get our donors to come out and donate.”

With people still working from their homes, blood drives usually held in businesses have plummeted by 50%, a decline of over 90,000 donations nationwide. Those who typically donate with Vitalant have decreased by 20% over the last three years.

Tom Castaneda with South Texas Health Systems said they have plenty of blood on hand at their hospitals due to blood drives they’ve hosted within the past week.

“These mobile blood drives help sort of rebuild the bank when it comes to blood. Whenever we have a traumatic accident, a car accident could lead to using up to 100 units of blood,” Castaneda said.

Ramon Leos, Lab Director with Valley Regional Medical Center said blood is extremely crucial to treat patients. He said the country has been depleted of blood for over a year and continues to struggle to acquire what hospitals across the nation desperately need to potentially save a life.

“Anywhere else in the United States and the world we use it to replace blood loss for any type of procedures such as surgeries, deliveries, cancer treatments, traumas,” said Leos. “We’ve had this shortage of blood now for an entire year and we really do need the community to reconsider their options and become available for donations.”

Blood drives will be held in communities across the Rio Grande Valley this month.