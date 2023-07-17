HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vitalant, a non-profit blood service provider, announced an emergency blood shortage.

The organization encourages eligible donors to donate blood in July to help those in need.

“By making an appointment today and donating tomorrow, next week, even a couple weeks from now, you become a lifeline for patients,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said.

According to a news release from Vitalant, blood donations have dropped 25% since May.

Vitalant said, during the summer fewer donors have been available and fewer organizations have hosted blood drives causing the blood shortage.

“All blood types are needed, but especially type O,” Vitalant said.

Those interested in donating, can make an appointment at vitalant.org.

Donors can also download the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).