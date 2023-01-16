MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterans Memorial High School Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) students will be offering tax preparation services to families needing assistance with their 2023 income tax return.

This is a free service available for families that have an annual household income of $60,000 or less, according to the the Mission CISD news release.

The VITA program volunteers assisted a70 families last year and helped them receive over $156,000 in refunds.

This tax season they will be expanding their services from twice a week to three times a week including Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The free services will begin the first week of February for anyone seeking tax preparation that meets the requirements.

Requirements include earning $60,000 or less a year per household and filing with a 1040 form.

Tax preparation services will run from February to April. To schedule an appointment email or call (956) 323-3202.