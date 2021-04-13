Visitations to resume at Cameron County Detention Center

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s office announced visitation will commence on April 14 for inmates at the Cameron County Detention Center.
MUGSHOT: Two-year-old found wandering along North Freeway feeder while mother was out to dinner
According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, a safety plan was approved by the local health authority and Texas Commission Jail Standards will be followed.
Will RGV schools require COVID-19 vaccines for the fall? Click here to find out
If you have any questions regarding visitation please contact 956-554-6701 CRDC / 544-0865 Old County Jail / 544-0836 DC-1
Last month, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office announced visitation was to commence on March 29 for inmates at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.