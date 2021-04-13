COVID INFO COVID INFO

Visitations to resume at Cameron County Detention Center

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Jailers found a 21-year-old Mexican citizen named Manuel Carrizalez dead on Sunday morning, said Sheriff Omar Lucio.

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s office announced visitation will commence on April 14 for inmates at the Cameron County Detention Center.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, a safety plan was approved by the local health authority and Texas Commission Jail Standards will be followed.

If you have any questions regarding visitation please contact 956-554-6701 CRDC / 544-0865 Old County Jail / 544-0836 DC-1

Last month, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office announced visitation was to commence on March 29 for inmates at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

