Visitations temporarily suspended at several detention centers across the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo, Starr and Cameron County Sheriff’s Offices announced that they will temporarily suspend in-person visitations at detention centers in the area due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were suspending visitations at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center beginning on Dec. 31. They plan to re-evaluate the suspension again in 30 days.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office received approval to temporarily cease visitations beginning on Jan. 5 at all Cameron County detention centers, according to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. The suspension will continue for 30 days.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office announced that visitations would be suspended at the Starr County Detention Center beginning on Jan. 4. The suspension would also be re-evaluated in the next 30 days.

Each county stated that attorney visitations will remain open.