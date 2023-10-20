SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Visitation and funeral services have been announced for fallen San Benito officer Lt. Milton Resendez.

The San Benito Police Department announced three days of viewings and services, which are listed below:

Viewing for family and law enforcement only

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24

Location: Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business Highway 88, San Benito

Viewing for public / Rosary prayer

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. (viewing), 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Rosary)

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Location: ABC Event Center, 923 E. Stenger Street, San Benito

Mass service

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 26

Location: St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 351 S. Bowie Street, San Benito

Funeral services will follow the church service at the San Benito Memorial Park Cemetery.