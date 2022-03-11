RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following Governor Greg Abbott’s effort to investigate transgender youth and their parents, a virtual town hall took place in the RGV to support them.

“Our children deserve what every child should be afforded as their God-given right and that is respect, love, and acceptance,” said Sarah Hinojosa Parsons, parent of a transgender child.

During the emotional virtual town hall, parents and organizations came together in support of transgender youth in the valley. Parsons spoke on the impact Gov. Abbott’s actions can have on their children.

“Being able to not provide housing, jobs, losing friends, extended family members, all of these things may suffer because of this directive,” said Parsons.

Last month, Governor Abbott ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate if there was abuse from parents who allowed medical care to their transgender children. With the recent push from Republican lawmakers, organizations like the ACLU of Texas are fighting back by filing a lawsuit.

“The appeal was thrown out so now our case is going to be allowed to move forward to a full hearing that is going to happen on March 11. It is still possible that the state of Texas could go to the Texas Supreme Court and request that the hearing not happen,” said Adri Perez, the ACLU Texas, Policy and Advocacy Strategist.

Meanwhile, families dealing with these investigations can get legal advice from organizations like Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid.

“The family defense project offers legal advice and representation to parents who are for example facing investigations for child abuse or neglect,” said Gabriel Sanchez, the Special Projects Director for the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid.

Their organization also provides resources to trans youth experiencing challenges at school and to parents having issues with their jobs.

A website was created in collaboration with a number of organizations to give families more resources and up-to-date information.