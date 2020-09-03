Virtual pageant in McAllen allows girls to express themselves

MCALLEN, Texas – The Palm View Community Center is giving girls the opportunity to win a one-time-only virtual event, Miss Quarantine Queen.

In the past, the center has done multiple pageants but this specific one was inspired after the manager at the center, Marchello Langoni, watched his daughter in a pageant.

“I like the way it was set up. She really enjoyed it. I liked how she made friends from all over the world and the experience she had and the confidence it built in her and just the fun she was able to take in,” said Langoni.

The pageants dress code is not limited to gowns but what girls feel comfortable wearing.

“They can strut their stuff in their favorite fuzzy slippers and pajamas and then we’ll record,” said Langoni.

Langoni said the pageant is unique and although registration just opened their already getting calls from parents wanting more information on the theme of the pageant.

Giving an example of a parent, Langoni said, “asking these same questions like what is it they have to do, do they need a specific theme, an outfit and I’m like no. It’s out of the ordinary if like unicorn’s then it’s unicorn-themed. It’s your favorite quarantine outfit.”

You can apply on their Facebook page “Quarantine Queen Virtual Pageant” until September 31 and to watch the virtual event tickets are 15 dollars.

Age Categories:

Tiny Miss: 4-years-old to 6-years-old

Little Miss: 7-years-old to 9-years-old

Young Miss: 10-years-old to 12-years-old

Junior Miss: 13-years-old to 15-years-old

Winners will be announced on October 1.