Virtual McAllen Kids Marathon begins Saturday

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — An annual event is set to kick off virtually on Saturday.

The seventh annual McAllen Kids Marathon is set to begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. through a Facebook live stream.

Participants are encouraged to upload photos and videos of themselves or their kids exercising to Facebook and tag @mcallenisd.

The marathon encourages kids to run 26.2 miles over the course of four months beginning with the first mile ran on Saturday.

Kids will be able to complete an additional 24 miles through the next four months and finish the marathon by running the last mile on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The event is typically held in person and progress is tracked at schools throughout the year but this year, due to health concerns, progress will be tracked virtually.

Organizers have 2,500 kids signed up so far but are encouraging more children to sign up for the marathon.

To sign up for the event, visit here.

The marathon is organized by McAllen ISD and the City of McAllen.