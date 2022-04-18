RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Virtual job fairs will be happening this week with opportunities in McAllen, Brownsville, and Edinburg.

In three easy steps, you can become employed. The first step is to register with HireX online, then schedule interviews, and get hired.

These virtual job fairs are expected to have dozens of employers ranging from fields in accounting and advertising to tourism and education.

A few employers who have previously been a part of the HireX virtual job fair include Nike, Amazon, Target, and Microsoft.

The HireX virtual job fair allows people to interview virtually with employers through video, audio, and/or text chat.

Five days prior to the job fair, an email will be sent out to view registered companies and available jobs.

To save time, you can schedule an interview in advance and skip the line to speak with a hiring manager. Once the job fair begins, job seekers will have 3-hours to speak with employers in attendance.

This job fair focuses on a defined geographic area with a range of available positions and attending organizations. Both in-person and work-from-home positions are available.

On Tuesday, April 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be a virtual job fair for job opportunities in Edinburg. On Wednesday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the same fair will be open for jobs in McAllen and Brownsville.

If interested in attending, register online here.