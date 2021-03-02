Virtual field trip? Students can now have a fun educational experience through their computer screen

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — School field trips are mostly postponed until further notice because of COVID-19 restrictions. Local school districts are now using virtual field trips to keep education fun.

With the help of San Antonio Tourism, students can learn educational facts about Texas while staying safely at home.

Faustino Cedillo, Coordinator for elementary social studies with Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD), said they usually take an educational field trip every year and wanted to do the same this year.

Their students from third grade through eighth can visit places in San Antonio like The Alamo, San Antonio Mission, Sea World, the zoo and Six Flags.

“San Antonio Tourism board really did a great job and they have a video that’s 55 minutes, approximately 55 minutes long, and each particular location, say, for instance, the zoo has somebody that’s directing that part of the video and they’re very enthusiastic,” said Cedillo.

The other school districts that are participating are Brownsville, McAllen and Edinburg.

Maritza Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher for McAllen ISD, told KVEO her class was able to experience the virtual field trip on Monday. She was able to see her kids thrive on the excitement about learning which she said was incredible.

One of her students said she enjoyed the experience.

“It was fun to learn new things and I really like the roller coaster because it felt kinda real. I was really, really scared too because it was super-duper high up, and I’m scared of heights,” said Ameilia Valdez, one of her students.

Since they covered history, Garcia said moving forward they’re going to look into more science objectives like learning about SpaceX.

Mission CISD hopes this virtual field trip serves as a stress reliever and an opportunity for students to have fun.