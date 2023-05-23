BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several organizations gathered in Brownsville for a vigil commemorating Anadith Alvarez, an 8-year-old who died while in Customs and Border Protection custody.

Immigration advocates are calling for action asking for respect and justice for immigrants.

“A loss in our community, is felt throughout our whole community,” Civic engagement organizer with LUPE Alexis Elicerio said. “Here at our border communities, we are united, and we stick together even through the good and the bad so whenever things like this happen, we need to amplify.”

CBP officials say the girl and her family were detained in Brownsville on May 9th.

They were held at a processing center in Donna for five days before being transferred to a Harlingen facility where she passed away.

The child’s parents say their daughter suffered from a heart condition and sickle cell anemia.

“It’s not a good image to let go, let people die because the negligencia from the workers and the detention centers so we are here to let the families know, we are here in solidaridad and they not alone,” Ramona Casas with ARISE said.

Anadith’s mother says for three days she asked for medical care but received nothing.

“This is injustice first one because this is a human being, they can be alive if she received the medical attention,” Casas said.

Advocates are now calling for those responsible to be held accountable.