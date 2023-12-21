HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vietnam Veterans of America LRGV Chapter 856 are asking for donations to put up a monument for veterans killed in action during the Vietnam War.
It has been over 50 years since the war ended and the chapter feels it is time to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Those interested in donating to the monument can contact the committee’s treasurer Donna Newton at (956) 202-5281.
The Veterans that will be named on the monument are as follows:
- PFC Francisco Javier Borrego-Ruiz
- LCPL Jose Luis Caballero
- SSG Henry Chamberlain
- LCPL Stephen Grant Conner
- CPL Julian Garza Cordero
- SSG Fernando De La Cruz
- PFC Jose Maria Flores
- PFC Pedro Gallardo Garcia
- CPL Rodolfo Marciano Gonzalez
- SSG Christopher Andrew Grosse J
- 2LT George Gutierrez Jr.
- 1Lt William Stone Hargrove
- SSG Kenneth Eugene Helems
- SSG Antonio Milstead
- PFC Gilberto Mendez Molina
- SSG Manuel Jesus Moreida
- PFC Francisco Hernandez Moreno
- PFC Elias Salazar Jr.
- SSGT Juan Oscar Sanchez
- SSG Wilberto Cabrera Sanchez
- SP4 David Paul Schultz
- SGT Oscar Abrego Solis
- SFC William Carrell Weaver