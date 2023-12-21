HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vietnam Veterans of America LRGV Chapter 856 are asking for donations to put up a monument for veterans killed in action during the Vietnam War.

It has been over 50 years since the war ended and the chapter feels it is time to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Those interested in donating to the monument can contact the committee’s treasurer Donna Newton at (956) 202-5281.

The Veterans that will be named on the monument are as follows: