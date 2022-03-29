MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam after a decade of fighting. That ended the main involvement of U.S. forces in one of the longest wars in U.S. history.

In 2917, President Donald Trump made March 29 National Vietnam Veterans Day in order to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the troops in that war.

Some of those veterans gathered in McAllen Tuesday to pay their respects to those who weren’t there to join them.

Hidalgo County Veterans Services had a 21 gun salute for those who died in the fighting.

“Freedom is not free,” explained Felix Rodriguez, a Vietnam veteran, and the Hidalgo County Veterans Service officer. “The liberty we enjoy did not just happen.”

Nearly three million people served in the U.S. armed forces during the Vietnam War. Rodriguez wanted to remind the public of the hardships veterans faced overseas and at home.

“Today’s event is the commemoration of the end of the Vietnam war,” Rodriguez explained. “Although, for us veterans, the war was never over. It was never over. Somebody said it was, but it was not for us.”

He said he was happy to see members of the community come out to give local Vietnam veterans the support they didn’t receive when returning from war.

“Not all of us were received well,” Rodriguez said. “We were called baby killers; we were called any number of names. But we were not, we were not baby killers. We were true patriots.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates 30% of Vietnam veterans will experience PTSD in their lifetime.

Nearly 50 years after the last troops left the country, Rodriguez said veterans still feel the connection to each other and to Vietnam.

Vietnam veterans are now in their late 60s and 70s. It’s estimated that there are around half a million Vietnam veterans still living.

“So long as one of us is alive, we will live by the code that we lived by when we were in harm’s way and wore the uniform of the greatest country in the world. And that is that we leave no one behind,” Rodriguez said.