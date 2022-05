HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department is working to put out a vehicle that caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was located on the side of W. Expressway 83, near Dilworth Road.

According to Harlingen Fire Department, there were no injuries reported. They are working to put out certain areas of the fire, but said it has been controlled.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.