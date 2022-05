BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department and Police responded to a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:42 a.m. near the expressway on International Blvd. and Frontage, according to Brownsville PD.

Video shows a large fire towards the front side of the vehicle. Police said the vehicle became “fully engulfed.”

According to Brownsville PD, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.