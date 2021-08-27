VIDEO: Suspect shoots himself during struggle with police

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspect injured himself with a gun during a struggle with a McAllen police officer.

According to a media release from the McAllen Police Department, officials received call about a drunk man that was believed to have a handgun that went into an office and pretended to shoot with his finger at the person reporting the incident.

At the scene, officers attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful. They then searched the surrounding area.

The man was later located around Ware and Business Highway 83.

The media release states police tried talking to the suspect. When doing so, the man said a statement in Spanish that translated to “here we die.”

An officer, identified as Noe Guerra, began to approach the man. As he did, the suspect took out a handgun from his waistline and began to turn to the officer.

Guerra then tackled the man. During that struggle, the suspect fired the handgun injuring his left hand.

Officers were then able to arrest him, said the release. He was transferred to a local hospital for care.

The handgun was identified as a semi-automatic .380 caliber.

The police report identified the suspect’s name as and his affiliate names as Ezequiel Barrera, Reynal Esquivel-Barrera and Reynaldo Esquivel-Barrera. It also mentioned he carried an Arizona Department of Corrections “Released Offender” ID Card.

McAllen Police Chier Rodriguez released the following statement on Guerra’s actions:

“Officer Guerra’s actions combined with the assistance of other responding police officers resulted in the arrest of this suspect with no loss or harm to life. Officer Guerra took action in this felonious incident consistent with his oath, training, professionalism and duty to his community and fellow officers. Officer Guerra’s performance under these circumstances distinguishes him and his acts of bravery while in the line of duty cast a positive reflection on him personally and professionally.”

The release also states he is an attempted capital murder suspect.

The department released the following in-dash footage. Viewer discretion is advised.