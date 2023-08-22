STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Smugglers abandoned more than 140 migrants in a field in Starr County during a tropical storm Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A post by the Texas Department of Public Safety stated that a smuggling organization smuggled 147 migrants across the Rio Grande in Starr County during the beginning of the storm.

The smugglers then left the migrants, including children, in an open field without cover, the post stated.

Video shared by DPS shows the large group of migrants lined up during the rainfall.

“The DPS South Texas Region Brush Team acted quickly to gather and refer the [migrants] to the USBP,” the post reads.