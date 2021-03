Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Wednesday night, yet another wildfire burns in Brooks County.

Texas A&M Forest Service are responding to the ‘King’ fire, which is reported to be 40% contained.

The wildfire is located just a couple miles South of ‘Butterfly 2,’ a 300-acre fire near Encino.

Firefighters are responding to the fire which as of 10:30 p.m. 40% is contained, according to Texas Wildfire’s website.