BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

At 10:45 p.m. Nov. 26, an unknown man entered a Stripes at the 2000 block of E. 14th Street and gestured to the clerk that he had a handgun, a post by the Brownsville Police Department stated.

(Brownsville PD)

The man threatened to pull out the gun and use it if he was not given the money in the cash register, the post continues.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’7″ man, with dark complexion and Spanish spoken. He was last seen wearing a white bandana/face mask, black hoodie and black sweat pants with stripes on the side. His shoes were described as black with a white logo.

Those with information are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS.